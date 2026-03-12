Popular WR free agent option slammed door shut on Dolphins' rumored pursuit

Needless to say, the last few days for the Miami Dolphins have been both interesting and not unexpected. It was reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins might have interest in a 49er's free agent wide receiver. A cheaper option to provide a number two guy to play opposite Jaylen Waddle.

As the hours and minutes ticked by, the Dolphins remained quiet. The focus wasn't on signing a new QB; that was already agreed upon with Malik Willis. All of the attention was on figuring out how to get cap-compliant by Wednesday's deadline.

Over the course of those first 24 hours, Miami remained in the discussion for Kendrick Bourne, but it never grew to much more than speculative insight. CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz posted on social media that the Dolphins were one of three teams in the mix for the WR. He was right. The 49ers, Dolphins, and Cardinals were interested. The Cardinals agreed to terms on Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins lose out on Kendrick Bourne to Cardinals on two-year deal

It's not clear how "into" the Dolphins were on Bourne or if it was simply an interest if the price was right. The deal with Arizona is for two years with a max value of $16 million. That was probably a little more than the Dolphins wanted to go, especially for a player that is rather, shall we say, average.

Bourne has been in the NFL since 2017, when he was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent. He has made himself a solid career since. Four years with San Francisco, four with the Patriots, and last season back with the 49ers.

Bourne may not be a great receiver, but he would have given the Dolphins the needed depth on the boundary. The loss of Tyreek Hill last year proved the Dolphins didn't have the quality depth they had believed. With money an issue this year, Bourne would have given the unit a bump.

Regardless, money was always going to be a concern, and the Cardinals had it. They likely overpaid to secure him, but they, too, are a team in transition with a new head coach and quarterback.