Dolphins reportedly in the mix to sign veteran WR in free agency

The Miami Dolphins already made their splash of free agency by agreeing to terms with quarterback Malik Willis on a three-year deal. Now, they could be adding weapons for their new QB.

Wide receiver is one of the many needs for the Dolphins. It's not Miami's most glaring need, but some mock drafts out there do have the Dolphins going WR in Round 1, depending on how the board falls. Regardless, with Tyreek Hill gone, it's a near foregone conclusion they'll target the position early on.

Somewhat unexpectedly, though, the Dolphins are being looped in among the potential suitors for San Francisco 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne. On the surface, Bourne doesn't fit the youth movement that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are looking to build. Yet, he'd be a great veteran addition who many of the younger players could learn from. Can the Dolphins afford to sign Bourne, though?

Miami Dolphins among 3 teams linked to WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne has never eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in any season of his career since coming out as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Yet, he's been a solid addition throughout his tenures with the 49ers and New England Patriots. This past year, at 30 years old, he was second on the 49ers with 551 receiving yards off of 37 receptions.

The age may be a factor for some Dolphins fans, and possibly even a few within the organization. Yet, there's not a chance that he comes in and supplants Jaylen Waddle as the WR1. He may end up being Miami's No. 2 if a deal gets done, but most importantly, Bourne would be a strong locker-room presence for the younger receivers and someone Willis can depend on in a pinch.

As CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports, the Dolphins are in the mix with the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals as the teams most likely to land Bourne. Shortly after the legal tampering window kicked off, San Francisco made a blockbuster move in agreeing to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans to a three-year contract. Worth approximately $20 million annually for Evans, it doesn't necessarily mean a reunion is off the table entirely, but it could lead to Bourne donning a different uniform in 2026.

The Cardinals may be the leader in the clubhouse here. They have more money to spend than the Dolphins do, and after missing out on the Willis sweepstakes, could ensure it doesn't happen again with Bourne. As for Miami, at first glance, it may come as a surprise that they're even entertaining the possibility of bringing Bourne in. Yet, with a market value of $3.3 million for just one year, according to Spotrac, he may be exactly what the Dolphins need going into 2026.