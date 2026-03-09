Dolphins' biggest roster needs ranked ahead of free agency

New Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan should be that excited little kid on Christmas Eve, but instead, he already knows that Santa isn't coming. What should be a thrilling first ride into the top executive role of managing an NFL team is a chaotic push to find pennies in the couch.

The Dolphins won't start free agency with a bang, and they won't start with a whimper either. It was never going to be a busy time this year. What roster holes are left after free agency and the draft will start being filled in June when they get cap relief.

That doesn't diminish the roster's needs, and that is where Sullivan needs to be savvy. With few bags of coin available, a roster about to turn over with more than 30 players potentially hitting free agency, and questionable starters at several positions, Sullivan has his work cut out for him this week.

As free agency approaches, the Miami Dolphins have far too many holes to address in free agency alone

Special teams

We won't include the special teams unit in our ranking, simply because kickers and punters are not difficult to find at a lower price. Jake Bailey is an impending free agent, and Jason Sanders was released. The only ST member on the roster is long snapper Joe Cardona.

#10 - Running back

The Dolphins could trade De'Von Achane. His name continues to circulate through the speculation circuit, and if Miami gets an offer they feel has value in return, he could be gone. Even if Achane is moved, the RB unit isn't a major problem for Miami.

Finding a cheap option will not be a problem. They will put more attention on using Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright this year, and will likely add another mid-round running back.

#9 - Defensive tackle

Not to be confused with the defensive end position, the line should be fine entering the season. Zach Sieler returns, and Kenneth Grant should make big strides in his second season. Matthew Butler, Zeke Biggers, and probably the best rookie from last season, Jordan Phillips, should also make a big leap in year two.

#8 - Linebacker

At some point, Miami is going to use a draft pick on a linebacker this year, and might even add a free agent to fill the depth chart. Miami isn't in bad shape, however. Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson are returning, and Cameron Goode re-signed to add depth. Depth additions will be needed, but overall, there isn't much work to do this year at the position.

#7 - Safety

This could change depending on what happens with Minkah Fitzpatrick. As of now, this is a solid unit. Dante Trader showed promise last season and is expected to continue his development. There is depth in Jordan Colbert, and the Dolphins can always rotate a CB if they need to. If Fitzpatrick leaves, however, this unit takes a major hit.

#6 - Quarterback

Believe it or not, this isn't a horrible situation for the Dolphins. Rebuilding the roster starts with making changes around the team that will eventually prop up the quarterback. Quinn Ewers will be joined by a free agent veteran and another draft pick, but even if Miami fails to land a veteran to challenge him for the job, it's an evaluation year. The Dolphins are not likely to find their franchise QB this offseason unless Ewers progresses throughout the season. Next year? That's when it gets interesting.

#5 - Wide Receiver

The Dolphins will need to add a couple of receivers, likely during the draft. The FA receiver class is good, but also expensive. The roster isn't horrible as it is. Jaylen Waddle will be the number one, with Malik Washington trying to make a case for the number two role.

Theo Wease, Jr. is expected to have an expanded role this year in the offense as well. Is there work to be done? Absolutely, this is far from a solid group, but this doesn't have to be elite this season, and Miami doesn't have the money to make it that level.

#4 - Offensive line

The Dolphins have four of the five positions filled with starters, if you include Jonah Savaiinaea at right guard. That isn't promising. With Aaron Brewer at center and the left tackle position anchored by Patrick Paul, the biggest question mark is the right side, where Savaiinaea will line up next to oft-injured Austin Jackson.

It's the depth and the left guard position that bring problems. The Dolphins simply don't have quality linemen to back up the unit. Several will hit free agency on Wednesday. Outside of the starters, Miami's depth currently consists of Josh Priebe, Andrew Meyer, Kion Smith, Braedan Daniels, and Carter Warren.

#3 - Tight End

If this were any other position, it might be number one. The Dolphins TE unit is a barren wasteland. It includes Jaylin Conyers. That's it. That's the list. The Dolphins' two impending free agents, Greg Dulcich and Julian Hill, are unknowns at this point.

The Dolphins will address the position with the addition of at least four to get through the offseason and training camp. There is a belief they are trying to get Dulcich back under contract, but this position is primed to be replenished by undrafted rookies or lingering low-cost free agents after June 2nd, when Miami gets that cap relief.

#2 - Edge

Bradley Chubb is being cut, Jaelan Phillips was traded last year, and the only other pass rusher the Dolphins have is Chop Robinson. It's hard to believe that, with the attention paid to the position by Chris Grier over the years, the unit is in this state. Robinson has shown flashes, but is wildly inconsistent. This is a position the Dolphins shouldn't be trying to fill, but sadly, have no choice.

#1 - Cornerback

The Dolphins may have no choice but to draft a corner in the early rounds of the upcoming draft. The talent this year isn't great. The offseason highlight so far was picking up the rights to Ethan Bonner, who isn't under contract yet. Miami's boundary starters from last year, Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas, will hit free agency. Almost all of the rest of the unit will be free agents.

Storm Duck and Jason Marshall might just be the best options for Miami at this point. JuJu Brents is reportedly liked by the new coaching staff, but he is coming off a major injury that derailed his progress.