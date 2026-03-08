NFL insider predicts major trade involving Dolphins' most prolific weapon

The Miami Dolphins have been quiet on the trade front so far this March. That could change in the coming days as the NFL starts its next "year" with the start of free agency. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is finding out exactly what it means to have no money.

Sure, the salary cap isn't "real" unless you are a team so buried underneath it you can't wiggle. That is where the Dolphins are at. They also have a player who needs to be extended. Maybe not this year, but next year will be more expensive. De'Von Achane could net an $18 miilion per year deal, but it may not be with Miami.

Expectation league wide is Dolphins will trade De’Von Achane this offseason. Texans, Chargers and Broncos 3 potential suitors. Won’t be cheap on the compensation to acquire or the extension.



1st Round Pick or equivalent plus a $18M+ per yr extension.



Stay Tuned — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 7, 2026

De'Von Achane's departure from the Miami Dolphins would be shocking, but no surprising

Achane probably sits at the top of the Dolphins' fan favorite players. His work ethic, running style, attitude, and demeanor are all reasons fans have fallen in love with rooting for him; they're also why other teams have placed a high value on him.

On the surface, it makes no sense to trade one of the five building blocks that Sullivan spoke about at his introduction press conference. Digging a bit deeper, you realize that while Achane is a great player for the Dolphins, he won't move the needle much in terms of wins and losses in 2026 and potentially 2027.

If the Dolphins believe they are not going to be realistic contenders the next two seasons, is it fair to keep Achane around during what might be his best years simply to make the fans happy? Would Achane want to stick around through this rebuild only to be let go when the team gets to the point of maybe being able to win?

Sadly, when you take the tears out of losing him, you realize that running back is an easier position to fill these days. For all the bad Chris Grier brought to his drafts, hitting on mid-round runners that produced for a few years was his gift.

The Dolphins would be smart to keep Achane, but if they received an offer that included a first-round pick, they would be smart to consider the financial benefit, the opportunity to build the roster quicker, and the fact that Achane's production three years from now may not be at the same level.

It's all risk vs. reward, but this team isn't just rebuilding; they are imploding every part of the roster and then starting it all over again. It is making the 2019 season look like a run for the Super Bowl.