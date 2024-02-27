12 realistic defensive players the Miami Dolphins could add in free agency and one unrealistic
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2024 free agency period needing help at almost every defensive position.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of needs on the defensive side of the ball and getting new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver what he needs is paramount.
The Dolphins and Mike McDaniel are hoping Weaver can bring a new attitude and more physicality to the Dolphins defense but they are going to have to add to the roster for that to happen. With Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips out to start the season and questions with their own free agents, the Dolphins have a lot of work to do on that side of the ball.
Miami has released Emmanuel Ogbah and has told Xavien Howard he will not be back. Two more holes on the Dolphins' defense that need to be addressed.
This will be an interesting off-season for the Miami Dolphins. With money potentially an issue and a defense that needs to be revamped, Miami must spend more money on this side of the ball during free agency and it wouldn't hurt to draft some young guys either.
For Chris Grier, the biggest challenge is the wait. In the meantime, he has two players he has to make decisions on. Andrew Van Ginkel and Christian Wilkins. Then he has to decide on DeShon Elliot and Raekwon Davis.
Earlier we looked at the 10 most realistic options on offense. Now we switch sides of the ball.
Up first, the defensive line.