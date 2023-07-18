13 Reasons you should be excited as a Miami Dolphins fan during the 2023 season.
Its truly exciting to be a Miami Dolphins fans right now. The front office is primed to make some major and bold strides. Here are 13 reasons why you should be excited as a Dolphins fan in the 2023 season.
By dwest
1. Front Office is winning on moves made.
Starting with the top, the front office is doing an excellent job bringing in talent and making bold moves to give the fans the best roster on paper in a long time. While some are still saying Grier isn't the answer you have to respect his boldness to find players and also keep the cap in check.
2. Mike McDaniel Year 2
Coach McDaniel enters year 2 and he is primed to be even better than last season. Happiness and locker room energy is at all time high and it starts with McDaniel's vision and leadership. Mastermind in play calling and getting the most out his players, he will go even further with more time and experience.
3. Vic Fangio
The Miami Dolphins got an experienced and now highest paid defensive of coordinator in the NFL. Wiht many strengths to his resume many eyes on this defense to now be elite. Both the depth and starters are good and now is the time to get the most out of this loaded defense.
4. Tua Time!
Tua is at the true crossroads in his career and I think he is in the best shape of his career and looks razor sharp in OTAs. His leadership is becoming a force on the team and seems to in for a huge year. Even getting some love early from the locker room. We know the main issue with Tua is his health in which he took extra steps this summer. Be excited! Thompson and White are still providing good depth for the QB position.
5. Speed Speed Speed!
The running back group for the Miami Dolphins is pretty fast or wait crazy fast. This group has the talent to make a big play whenever they get the ball. Achane drafted this year has already been talked about as a sleeper rookie around the league for his playmaking known in college. MOSTERT and Wilson will still be the main backs but each has a strengths that McDaniel wants to use. These guys can move!
6. Wide Receiver room is deep.
Hill and Waddle already make an impressive duo but the Dolphins are truly 7 deep at the WR postion. Bringing in vet free agents such as Chosen Anderson who brings more speed and size, as well as slot man Braxton Berrios will already give them some great talent. Don't forget about Cracraft, who played some ideal time last season in which he made some big plays. Finally, Erik Ezukanma last year had a redshirt year in which was a preseason star but failed to make an impact last season. Ezukanma has already made major strides.
7. Tight Ends have new life.
While the departure of Mike Gesicki was expected and yet painful for Miami Dolphins fans, the TE group has new life within. Smythe is a leader and an oustanding blocker this will go well with the running back game and the speed it provides. Saubert the seasoned vet has soft hands and provides good blocking, he will be a bigger part of the offense than Miami Dolphins fans realize. Both Connor and Higgins have exciting upside and could be a big factor in the passing attack, Higgins was drafted to be a TE but don't expect him to be thrown in right away.
8. Offensive Line finally coming together?!
Now it has been awhile since the offensive line has had some force. While Armstead holds the spot at left tackle, right tackle has some honest camp competition. Jackson is ready to compete and is fighting for his job and chance to prove he belongs with the current roster. Williams made a great job moving to center but now is holding out for a new deal, while on the the field this helps the offensive line and his leadership is much needed. Wynn could be a great pickup if he lives up to his healthy years while in New England. The offensive line seems to finally have some depth which in is much needed but can they keep Tua keep up right is the main question.
9. Defensive Line is a force!
The defensive line is a major force for this team as the starters all have made a huge impact for this defense. Wilkins is an exciting player for the franchise as they look to extend him long term. He makes big plays in time of need and fans love him The former Farris State standout Zach Sielier is a break player for the line in which always seems to play at a high level and also needs a contract extension, personally is a favorite of mine of the defense. Davis needs to have that breakthrough in a way that makes a difference. He has been good but not 100% wow. The depth is key here in which Ogbah was a huge player before his injury might now be a key rotational player. Don't sleep on the depth I think the front office has found some key young players that might step up but also FA has some good players left on the DL.
10. Mike, SAM and WIL
Phillips and Chubb are the stars for the LB group and Philips is ready for a big breakout according to most. Chubb will be needing to step up to be a difference maker though his impact was felt as others seemed to play better since his arrival. Long Jr. was brought in for his blitz abilities and hard nose playmaking. Baker has the playmaking force but hasn't been the factor since he got a extension. Personally he could be in for a bigger year for the Miami Dolphins. The linebacker depth is very deep for the first time in seasons and the front office picked up some sleepers in the draft this year that might slip onto the roster. I am excited to see Goode and Miller in action during preseason. This also means we need to see more from Tindall as well who had a redshirt year to learn the NFL speed.
11. Secondary is scary good!
The Miami Dolphins secondary is scary and it has depth and talent. This an exciting group who have a knack on coverage and making big hits. Seasoned Vets Howard and Ramsey are one of the best duos in the NFL. Kohou coming off an excellent rookie year looks to be making his mark as a great number 3 with Smith who enters as a great pick by media members. Needham and Williams were playing at a high level before season ending injuries but hoping for the same high play these two are outstanding players depth. Crossen and Bethel play big in special teams and also give depth. Igbinoghene is one his last leg for a roster spot, I talked about him more in a previous article . Safety is in good shape as Holland and Jones are the front runners to be the safety duo that has All-Pro ability but will Jones return to the play he was at before his injury? The depth with the signing of Elliot who brings starter traits and an good edge as a coverage and hard hitting safety is poised to be a difference maker. McKinley III is also great depth, his special teams play makes him valuable.
12. Sanders, Ferguson and ?
Jason Sanders has been up and down during his career, so far some fans want him gone and others are waiting for him to get back to his prime form. Sanders does have an elite leg and from what I see seems to get in his own way of success. Ferguson still solid and has been steady since taking over long snapping duties from Miami Dolphins legend John Denney. Punter camp battle is something to watch. Bailey was picked up as a FA who has been decent as a pro but I think what Miami Dolphins fans are excited to see is Michael Turk in action. Turk is the nephew of longtime Dolphins punter Matt Turk. Has a strong leg and the upside to boom them just like his uncle so many years ago
13. Now is the time!
Smile and be excited! Tyreek Hill thinks so! Most of the locker room is deep and talented and this is a group that looks eager to be a part of something special in the works. Nothing but praise from most media and NFL personnel as the Dolphins have carefully build a title looking team. I can say in the first time in a long time I am excited to be a Miami Dolphins fan. Look I don't want to put the horse before the wagon but this team is ready for now. Phins up!