2024 NFL Draft: 3 tight ends the Miami Dolphins could realistically select
Tight end isn't a massive priority for the Miami Dolphins. But that doesn't mean they won't add a player they think would help the room.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are eight days away from improving the squad. A position that may not need immediate retooling, the tight end position, still can be upgraded in savvy ways. These three soon-to-be professionals would bolster an already potential, solid tight end room.
With the news coming out of Chris Grier's before the draft pump-up press conference that the Miami Dolphins will be picking up the 5th year option on Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, it can't be forgotten that the NFL Draft is getting closer and closer. I don't really think anybody has lost sight of the draft, but when you hear that Waddle and Phillips are firmly on the radar of management, well, you might just lose yourself in the moment.
Tight end is a position that was thought to be a position the Miami Dolphins would possibly address early in the draft. That was until they signed Jonnu Smith and his Cybertruck to a two-year deal. It was a very good deal at the time and it is still that today.
Jonnu Smith is the right kind of tight end for a Mike McDaniel offense. He can block a bit but he also can take short passes and take them down the field. Smith has sneaky athleticism and doesn't get talked about too much with the upper-echelon tight ends in the league. If Mike McDaniel actually makes the tight-end position somewhat of a focal point at times, Smith could have an excellent year.
Even with Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe, drafting a tight end somewhere in the NFL draft isn't a bad thing. Both Smith and Smythe are under contract for the next two seasons but either of these guys not being here next year wouldn't surprise me.
So drafting a tight end at some point, if one really stands out to McDaniel and Grier, is certainly on the table.
These three players have value in the middle of the draft and wouldn't shock me if Miami drafted them even if there are other voids to fill.