2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr
Seeing the improvements made by the Texans and Colts on offense did not sway the Jaguars toward selecting a defensive player. It could be possible that the Jaguars look to outscore their AFC opponents in 2024.
Although Brian Thomas Jr is a great value pick at 23, the Jaguars had more pressing needs at other positions, specificall on defense. With Terrion Arnold and Nate Wiggins still on the board this selection was a bit of a head scratcher.
The Jaguars earned themselces a C for this selection.
Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy
The Kansas City Chiefs traded up from 32 with the Buffalo Bills at 28. Kansas City sent their 2024 1st, 3rd and 7th round picks in exchange for Buffalo's 1st, 4th, and 7th round selections.
By selecting Xavier Worthy the Kansas City Chiefs were a prime example of the rich getting richer. The 2023 struggles of the wide receiver unit in Kansas City was well documented.
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have a new weapon on offense to mix with Travis Kelce and company. This was a great pick for the Chiefs and it earned them an A for round one.