2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
New England Patriots: Drake Maye
The Drake Maye era begins in New England as he was selected with the third pick in the first round. This is a great value pick in a quarterback heavy draft.
New England hopes to have chosen their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. With Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams off the board, this was the next natural choice for the Patriots. This earned the Pats an A for Thursday's first round.
New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga is my favorite player in the entire draft. I could not be happier for David Carr and the Saints. Who Dat nation is going to love Fuaga and the tenacity and physicality in which he plays with.
This is an A+ grade all the way. My only wish was that the Dolphins traded up to get him somehow.
New York Giants: Malik Nabers
For anyone with doubts as to whether or not Brian Daboll believed in Daniel Jones, you got your answer Thursday night. The New York Giants selected one of the top 3 wide receivers in this years draft by selecting Malik Nabers.
Nabers gives Daniel Jones a reliable target on offense, but this selection failed to protect Daniel Jones. The Giants were the most sacked team in 2023. It's going to be difficult to get Nabers the ball if Jones is always on his back. Nevertheless, you can't fault the Giants for going BPA here. A