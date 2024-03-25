Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga is a player Miami Dolphins fans should watch
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft is 32 days away and the Miami Dolphins have a lot of work to do. Chris Grier made some free agency moves that should help Miami’s draft needs. Regardless of what Chris Grier did in free agency, one thing remains true, Miami needs offensive linemen.
Plenty of articles have been written about Jackson Powers-Johnson and how great his fit would be in Miami. Many of these articles have been written before free agency. Plenty of offensive linemen were subsequently let go and/or resigned by their teams during free agency.
Some offensive linemen, such as Connor Williams, have yet to sign with anyone. These free agency moves have changed the needs of every franchise and thus affected the draft.
These changes, along with the combine, have dropped some players out of the top 10 and subsequently placed some players into the first round of the draft.
Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State is one of these players.
Before free agency and the combine, it was almost a certainty that Fuaga would be one of the top 3 tackles taken off the board within the first 10 picks.
After free agency, the combine, pro days by draft prospects, and the trade of Justin Fields, Fuaga seems to have fallen out of the top 10. What I once considered a dream scenario of Taliese Fuaga to the Dolphins is now an actual possibility.
Taliese Fuaga is a 3-year starter from Oregon State University. Fuaga stands at 6’6” and weighs 334 pounds. Fuaga is one of the most gifted and physical tackles of this year’s draft.
Yes, Miami has Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead at the tackle position, but Fuaga is a generational talent. Austin Jackson could easily move to the right guard position and Fuaga could be a plug-and-play starter for the next 10 years.
Since coming to Oregon State in 2021 Taliese Fuaga has improved in every aspect of his craft. In 2021 and 2022 Taliese Fuaga was a top 50 tackle in the NCAA coming in at 22nd and 26th overall.
In 2023 it looked like Fuaga really came into his own as he was the overall number 5 ranked offensive tackle in the NCAA. Taliese Fuaga was the number-one-rated offensive tackle in run blocking.
In three seasons at right tackle, Fuaga did not allow a single sack. He also only allowed 23 pressures, 18 hurries, and 5 hits in 1,565 offensive snaps. This equates to pressure or a hurry 1% of the time.
I know left tackle is the sexy position on the offensive line, but that’s for teams with right-handed quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback and selecting the proper player for the right tackle position is just as important as a left tackle for Patrick Mahomes.
Taliese Fuaga is a bully on the offensive line and Miami needs bullies. Fuaga finishes blocks and moves well in space. This thirty-eight-second tape below is just a snippet of what Fuaga brings to a team. Tua Tagovailoa would appreciate this pick at 21.
I know Taliese Fuaga isn’t a sexy pick at 21, but Miami doesn’t need sexy Miami needs a culture change. Drafting Taliese Fuaga in the first round would be a step in the right direction towards changing that culture.