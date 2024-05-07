3 areas the Miami Dolphins improved this offseason and 2 they did not
By Brian Miller
2. The Miami OL isn't giving many fans confidence
The Dolphins believe they have an offensive line that can be "good enough." They seem content not having one that is great. Miami entered the offseason needing to bring back Robert Hunt and add another left guard. Instead, they watched Hunt leave for a massive contract with Carolina and played the retreat game in free agency.
The Dolphins were smart in bringing back Kendall Lamm and Isaiah Wynn. They also didn't have much choice. In the draft, the Dolphins added help to the defense and drafted Patrick Paul to play down the road. What they left was a hole at right guard and some injury-prone players to play left guard.
Miami will inevitably deal with an injury to Terron Armstead, and Lamm might get the nod early over Paul. At right guard, we can only assume that Robert Jones or Liam Eichenberg will start. There are rumors that Dalton Risner could be added to the roster, which would most assuredly help, but he isn't on the roster now, and the Dolphins have not improved since last year.