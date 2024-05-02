Dolphins rumors: Miami mentioned as potential landing spot for this veteran OG
Will Chris Grier and Co. end up giving the OG a call?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins rumors are ramping up now that the NFL Draft is over. One name keeps popping up as a potential addition.
Yes, here we go again talking about Dalton Risner. The Miami Dolphins should just get this done and move on. The guy was fantastic last year giving up only three penalties and zero sacks for Minnesota. In 2023, he joined the Vikings as a free agent in Week 3 of the season, signing for only $3 million.
Why is this guy not with a team? He is consistently healthy, more than adequate to do the job, and has a great attitude. In Miami, he would be a perfect addition and a great challenge immediately for a starting job. Heck, Butch Barry might even make him a Pro Bowl player.
This is the type of guy that Chris Grier should be targeting following the NFL Draft, no doubt. Well, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report seems to agree with us.
Will the Miami Dolphins make a move to land Dalton Risner?
Bleacher Report listed 10 current NFL free agents with predictions on where they might land. Risner wasn't the only player linked to the Dolphins. Odell Beckham, Jr. is still drawing links to Miami and center Connor Williams is a potential veteran that could return to Miami once he is cleared to resume playing.
Williams isn't expected to be ready until mid-season at the earliest, making signing Risner more important to the team dynamic. Grier and the Dolphins may not be worried about the line production, but sometimes, you have to grab a guy who can make your team better and be available to play in terms of health.
Risner would be an affordable option for the Dolphins, and you've got to think he'd prioritize suiting up for a contender. Miami is loaded with talent on offense, but the line could still improve. Will that be where Risner enters the picture? That's up to Grier and Co.