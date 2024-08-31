3 big questions remain ahead of the 2024 Miami Dolphins season kick off
The Miami Dolphins are getting closer to kicking off the 2024 NFL season when they open at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered between now and then. Frankly, they probably won't be.
Miami has a big season ahead of them and nothing short of the playoffs will be considered a success and that might not be enough. It's been 24 years since the Dolphins won a playoff game and it has been 16 years since they won the division. Something they came close to ending last year.
Miami fans are keeping an eye on the injury report this week and some believe it will be lengthy that too is a big question as the season starts next weekend. Here are the three biggest questions heading into week one.
3. Can the offensive line play well enough to open the running game?
As Chris Grier and Tua Tagovailoa has pointed out, the Dolphins offensive line doesn't have to do too much considering Tua's quick release. The run game is a different story. Miami uses motion to help disguise the running lanes, they use the threat of their passing game to draw defenders out of those lanes, and they use the speed of the running backs to make up the difference.
The line hasn't looked good this offseason despite Grier's comments to the contrary. There are questions about Aaron Brewer's ability to play in week one, and Terron Armstead is always a question. Isiah Wynn may not play the entire season, and that is a big problem as the Dolphins re-signed him this offseason.
The Jaguars have a good defensive front that can take pressure off the snap. They are also physical and fast, making good lines look bad. The Dolphins believe they have the right guys to be successful, but most of the fan base and those in the media are not convinced.
2. The Dolphins defensive line has to play like they don't need Christian Wilkins
Miami didn't look as though they had found a replacement for Christian Wilkins despite bringing in nine guys to compete for the job. The Dolphins are hoping that Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell can handle the bulk of the duties, with the other guys rotating in and out. They will face a tough Jaguars line and a solid running game. The Jaguars are not a perfect team by any means, but they still pose problems. Miami's defensive line will be what most will keep an eye on defensively, as it could be the key to a victory.
Miami has to be able to stop the Jaguars rushing attack and keep Trevor Lawrence off balance to force errors. Miami has to be quick off the edge, and that will be paramount to keeping the Jaguar's offense between the tackles.
This is a good week to see what the Dolphins defensive line is going to look like under Anthony Weaver and whether or not they can be successful without Wilkins.
1. Wide receivers are a big question mark including Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle has been banged up almost the entire training camp, while Hill has had a minor hand issue. Malik Washington is a rookie, Braxton Berrios was "under-utilized" last year, and then there is Robbie Chosen, who was brought back this past week.
Chosen could play a big role in the Dolphins' opening weekend. He knows the plays and the system and would, at minimum, be the fifth receiver. Miami needs to get Berrios involved more in the game; otherwise, the Jaguars will sit back and watch Hill and Waddle.
The receivers as a whole are a question mark, and it isn't just against Jacksonville. Entering the season with only five WRs is risky and could easily curtail a game with one injury. The Dolphins have not opted to look for a veteran threat from the free agent market outside of Chosen. Will that change after week one? That is another question entirely.