Mike McDaniel silences panic alarms with Jaylen Waddle injury update
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Atlanta Falcons this week ahead of their game on Friday night. The practice sessions have reportedly been going well, but neither Jaylen Waddle or Braxton Berrios have been participating.
We now know that the reason is due to "minor stuff," says head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel doesn't seem to think there is any reason to believe either player will not be ready for the season. Their absence, however, is letting other players get more reps.
The Miami Dolphins have signed Mike Harley Jr. with multiple WRs hurt
Anthony Schwartz is a long shot to make the roster, but he is taking return reps with Berrios out. This week, he should see considerable work in the offense and be the primary kick returner. With Waddle out, River Cracraft and Willie Snead should get the bulk of the work.
There was no chance that Waddle would play on Friday night, so his absence isn't a huge deal. Berrios would likely only play a quarter at most. The Dolphins tend to use preseason games for the younger players who need the work.
If there is a concern, McDaniel isn't saying it, but it would be interesting to know what that "minor stuff" actually is. Will this be something that nags at both players all year long? For Waddle, anything that hinders his speed is a problem. The Dolphins can ill afford to lose Waddle this year. The team simply doesn't have the depth to cover any time he is away, especially if it's for more than a game or two.
For now, it looks like Waddle and Berrios will get some time off to make sure they're close to 100 percent for Week 1. The Dolphins did sign wideout Mike Harley Jr., so look for him to get some extra work this week and until Waddle and Berrios are able to get back on the practice field.