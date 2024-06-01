Miami Dolphins RBs room will make Mike McDaniel sweat when it's time for cuts
By Brian Miller
The good news for Mike McDaniel is that he doesn't need to trim his running backs group until September; the bad news is that he will have to make some really tough calls there for the 53-man roster. When the time comes for the Miami Dolphins head coach, it might lead to some of the toughest decisions he'll have to make position wise.
Predicting the final running backs on the team's 53 isn't overly difficult. Barring injuries, the stable of running backs will create great opportunities for McDaniel's offense, but who will be the odd man out when the team begins to trim back?
Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright are the locks to make the roster. Miami is likely going to carry four runners and fullback Alec Ingold into the season. The last spot will be a huge camp battle that might leave a McDaniel favorite looking for work.
Will Jeff Wilson Jr. make the 53-man roster for the Miami Dolphins?
Jeff Wilson Jr. is the player to watch through all of this. Wilson restructured his contract, and as a result, he will get a little more money whether he is on the team or not. If Miami releases him, they will carry $1.18 million in dead money and would save $1.2 million. Clearly, his contract will not be a reason he is cut. The problem McDaniel is going to face is that Chris Brooks ran well last year, and he will be pushing to make the roster again in 2024.
Training camp will come down to Brooks, Wilson, and Salvon Ahmed, who appears to be the least likely to make the Week 1 roster. The drafting of Wright was the final writing on the wall for two of these players.
It's hard to see an avenue where Miami carries five running backs for the 53-man roster. The team has far too many other positions that need depth, and running back may not be the best unit to stack up on. This could lead to bad news for someone. So, who will make the cut?
Post-draft predictions: Miami will keep four RBs and Ingold. Mostert, Achane, Wright, and Brooks will be safe. If there are any injuries during camp, Wilson will be the next guy up, but for now, he'll be the odd man out.