3 Dolphins players who are likely entering their final season with Miami in 2024
Some familiar faces may not be around much longer.
The Dolphins have an interesting offseason coming up. Miami will have a bunch of decisions to make about the team's core – including, right now at least, QB Tua Tagovailoa – next offseason, and more than a few of their highest-paid players are getting up there in age (relatively speaking). Four of the team's top 5 guys, in terms of cap hit, are over 30; the only one who's not is Bradley Chubb, who's 29.
Even if they weren't working towards a massive extension for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins would have their work cut out for them as far as moving money around is concerned. And in the NFL, that almost always means some big names getting cut. So before things actually get messy in Miami, here are 3 Dolphins players likely entering their final season with the team.
1. Jalen Ramsey, CB
Ramsey's 2024 season will be one of the more fascinating to watch of any Dolphins player. He'll turn 30 in November, which doesn't automatically mean his production will fall off a clilff, but it certainly doesn't help. Also, after bouncing back for a couple elite seasons in 2021 and 2022, last season wasn't all that impressive – he finished ranked as Pro Football Focus' 57th best cornerback, and had far-and-away the lowest amount of PBUs (2) he's ever had in a season. Only playing 10 games probably didn't help the stats, but he's due to make over $26 million in 2025. If the Dolphins designate him as a post June-1 cut next offseason, they'd save almost $20 million against the cap. If he rebounds to 2021-2022 form, that's worthwhile money. But if has another kinda so-so season like he did last year, it's easy to see a world where this season is his last in Miami.
2. Raheem Mostert, RB
Life isn't fair, but it's particularly unfair to running backs. At 31 years old, Mostert finally had his breakout season – he scored a league-high 18 touchdowns, ran for over 1,000 yards, and started 15 games for the first time in his career. And yet, Devon Archane – who's only 22 and signed through the next three years – makes him expendable. Mostert's under contract through 2025, but cutting him would only cost the Dolphins about $1 million in dead cap. Even if he has anything close to the season he had in 2023, it's likely that Miami won't be too interested in re-signing a soon-to-be 33-year old running back. At the end of the day, the NFL's a business.
3. Braxton Berrios, WR
If you read this and was like, "Braxton Berrios is still on the roster?" I wouldn't blame you. In 2023, the 5th-year wide receiver had 27 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown; he played in 16 games but didn't start any of them. Pro Football Focus had him ranked as the 99th best receiver. It's not like the Dolphins need wide receiver help, but if they want some, I'd imagine they can pretty easily find a slot guy who's more productive than that. Also, he'll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, which sort of seals the deal. Maybe Year 6 is finally when Berrios has his breakout season, but, you know, it's probably not. The Miami-guy-returning-to-Miami was a fun little storyline to follow last year, but not one that necessarily needs multiple more.