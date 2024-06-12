3 expectations new Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver must deliver on this season
By Brian Miller
Anthony Weaver was hired as the Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator and now that he has had time to work with his players through minicamp and OTAs, his next progression will come in late July when he starts shaping and molding the players into what wants. Training camp can't come soon enough for this team.
Weaver is now in charge of the defense, taking over for Vic Fangio - who is now with the Eagles. Weaver provides a lot of excitement for Miami fans and players are already giving him rave reviews. Having said that, the pressure will be on for Weaver to deliver this season. Here are three things in particular Dolphins supporters can expect from the rising coach:
3. The Dolphins will play with more physicality
The Dolphins should be much more physical than they have been in the past. They don't instill fear or worry in their opponents. When teams play the Dolphins, no one talks about the Dolphins' defensive matchup with the opposing team. Instead, there is talk of how Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb will get to a quarterback or how the corners might hold up against bigger wide receivers.
Some of this could be related to how they play against the Bills or top teams in the NFL. Don't get me wrong, the Dolphins defenses have been good in the past, but would you honestly consider them great? I'm not sure I would go that far with my thinking, and one of those reasons is how the team plays physically.
Weaver comes from an AFC team notorious for being bullies on the field. They play tough and, of course, physical football —smash-mouth football at its best—and that is what Dolphins fans should hope for as it relates to Weaver and his system.
The Dolphins offense is exceptional and if the defense ramps it up a notch, they could turn out to be great. It will take the players changing their mentality to more of a "you won't get by me" type of feeling.