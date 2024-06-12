3 expectations new Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver must deliver on this season
By Brian Miller
2. Miami will play with more Discipline
There is nothing more defeating than players playing with a lack of discipline. That can be as a result of not buying into the system, not adhering to what the coaches are saying, and of course, penalties. Being out of position will cost the defense yards. Trying too hard and getting overly emotional will also draw unwarranted penalties.
Weaver must coach his players to not only work on preventing penalties, but staying in their lane assignments, setting the edge and channeling ball-carries back inside, not allowing big plays by making bad decisions in coverage.
This is where Weaver may have to work the hardest. It will be important to get the players in the film room and break it all down. He needs to show them not only where they need to be, but also why so they can learn, adjust, develop, and progress.
For many of these players, it is yet another change at the top of the defensive staff. Miami has had a different DC each of the last three seasons under Mike McDaniel, although the first year, McDaniel retained Josh Boyer. If the Dolphins are going to win, Weaver has to instill confidence in his players, and they have to be disciplined enough to let his system and his style mature.