3 free agent guards still available that the Miami Dolphins can realistically sign
The Miami Dolphins still have to work to do fill out their offensive line room.
By Matt Serniak
We just entered April and I know because of what day it is that many will find this to be a joke because the NFL is king but we are in a dormant stage of the calendar. Still, however, the Miami Dolphins have to always be manning the controls and looking to get better. They need interior line help and any of these three guys plus one bonus guy would certainly help.
As of this writing, the starting offensive line of the Miami Dolphins in week one is as follows from left to right; Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Aaron Brewer, Robert Jones, and Austin Jackson. Let it be written that I do not think that this will be the starting opening day lineup. I can't see a world where Robery Jones or even Liam Eichenberg, who is still here, will be the starting right guard.
I'll be honest, I'm not fully convinced that Isaiah Wynn is a lock to be the starting left guard. I wouldn't be shocked if he isn't.
So, this means that there is still a very good chance that at least one starter still needs to be added.
Obviously, the NFL draft is a haven to collect starting interior linemen. I've already waxed poetic on my desire for Jackson Powers-Johnson, the center from Oregon, who he and Aaron Brewer can battle it out for the starting center gig while the other starts at guard. With the addition of Brewer, it seems like Powers-Johnson is a little less likely.
The Miami Dolphins would be wise to pick players that can play both center and guard and honestly, it seems that all guards can play center.
Troy Fautanu is another lineman, from the Washington Huskies, that has been linked to the Miami Dolphins. He's a big athletic tackle who might just be too good to pass up if he's there at 21.
We know that the Miami Dolphins are rummiging through the offensive guard pool.
No clue who that is but it's encouraging. At least the brass in Miami knows that they need to get better on the line. Hopefully, they don't take the approach of last year and be smug about us fans caring more about the offensive line than they do because look what happened at the end of the year.
The current depth isn't actually the worst it's been. Liam Eichenberg, Kion Smith, and newly signed Jack Driscoll aren't top players but for backups, they can fill in if they had to and I wouldn't be throwing my hands in the air in frustration. But any of these three guys would make the depth and even a starting spot even better.