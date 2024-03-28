3 free agent pass rushers that the Miami Dolphins could realistically sign to give depth
The Miami Dolphins need more pass-rushing help especially with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb return date unknown.
By Matt Serniak
We've hit a bit of a dormant period in the NFL calendar but that doesn't mean that the folks operating the controls of the Miami Dolphins are asleep at the wheel. They aren't and they can't be because there's business to be done. One of those pieces of business is adding more pass-rushing depth. I have some players that the Miami Dolphins need to research.
I subscribe to the idea that we don't know for sure what kind of defense Anthony Weaver is going to run. Will it be a classic 4-3, 3-4, or something really cool that we haven't even thought of yet? Maybe Weaver raided the lab that Vic Fangio was in that year he was away from football and stole his state-of-the-art schematics like Elaine stole Soup Nazi's recipes. I suppose anything is possible.
Currently, when I investigate who the current eligible pass-rushers for week one are on the Miami Dolphins, it appears to me that the only viable names are Shaq Barrett and Melvin Ingram. I'll have to check with boys down in payroll to see if Ingram is still on the team, but this is very thin.
It's thin because Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are rehabbing their leg injuries. I realize that we get updates and posts almost daily of the progress on how they're both doing. The videos of Phillips looking like a guy who can smash a mountain are wild but make no mistake: there is no reason that either Phillips or Chubb should be starting in week one.
I don't care what their progress is or what magic treatment they get over in Europe. There is no need to rush early and possibly have something happen again.
This means that the Miami Dolphins, undoubtedly, need more help at pass rusher. They need bodies for depth. They need players who might actually find their way into the starting lineup to begin the season.
I realize the NFL Draft will be a spot where they look to add young talent but some veteran players will be needed. Here are three players the Miami Dolphins need to vet.