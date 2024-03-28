3 free agents Dolphins were wise to avoid
Miami spent some money this offseason, but at least it wasn't on these guys.
Has any team that's actually tried to spend money during free agency had a weirder month than the Dolphins? Losing one guy to a $100 million contract almost always (or most of the time, at least) stings, and Miami lost two – defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and offensive lineman Robert Hunt. Two of the offseason's three biggest contracts that have been handed out so far went to Dolphins players, neither of which will be playing in Miami next season. And to their credit, they've done an admirable job compensating for that – smaller signings for guys like Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, Kendall Fuller, and Jonnu Smith may end up being money better spent than $200 million for two linemen, but it's hard to blame Dolphins fans who haven't quite found the enthusiasm yet for replacing Wilkins and Hunt's production in the margins.
If there is a silver lining, it's that the Dolphins haven't been the worst decision-makers this month. There have been more than a couple contracts handed out that Miami can sleep soundly at night knowing they avoided. Every year these deals get handed out and, like clockwork, every year the teams end up regretting it. And now the Dolphins don't have to! (That's a silver lining, right?) So while everyone figures out who's going to play right guard next year, now's as good a time as any to have a nice laugh at the rest of the league. These are the three free agents that the Dolphins were smart to avoid.