3 Massive unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins were not as close to competing in the playoffs as fans would have liked and 2024 could be a critical season for the team.
By Brian Miller
How will the Miami Dolphins fill the holes left by Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips?
In a perfect world, this wouldn't be a conversation but instead, it is a big conversation. At best, Phillips starts the season on the PuP list and returns in the first month or two of the season. Bradley Chubb will take a little longer and should be back after the trade deadline as the league rolls into the 2nd half of the year.
While both injuries were devastating for the Dolphins' 2023 season, the worst part is that each injury came later in the year which pushes recovery into the next season.
That creates a big problem for the Dolphins who have to find replacements to start the 2024 season knowing that they will be back at some point during the season. Miami doesn't have the money to go big so they are going to stay home.
Guys like Melvin Ingram should get offers from Chris Grier. It wouldn't surprise me to see Miami bring back Justin Houston or one of the other late season additions to start the year. Miami could also be forced to spend a draft pick to make it work.
If there is any good news out of all this, the answers will come sooner rather than later for most of the questions. Free agency is still over a month, nearly two months away and there is a lot of work to do between now and then.