3 Miami Dolphins I would like to sit and have a Cafe Con Leche and Pastelitos with
If given the opportunity, what Miami Dolphins players would make for a good dinner partner?
I was asked what members of the Miami Dolphins I would want to sit and have a beer with. I am not much of a beer drinker and I do not like to offer it to others unless they ask for it. However, I would not mind sitting down and having a cup of coffee with these three members of the Miami Dolphins franchise.
If you are going to have coffee in Miami, you need to have Cuban Coffee and Pastelitos. You better also go to The Versailles or Vicky Bakery.
So, here is my Coffee Crew and my top three Miami Dolphins that I would like to have open up to me over a Cafe Con Leche and a tray of guava and cheese pastelitos. I will not bring a notebook and I will not bring a tape recorder. The Coffee Club is all confidential communications. Just buddies getting together and shooting the breeze and having them open up to me without fear of publication.
As Tom Cruise said in A Few Good Men, "I want the truth."
Head Coach Mike McDaniel
I would love to sit down with the coach and pick his brain about how he evolved as a playcaller and ultimately became a head coach at such a young age. I have so much respect for Mike McDaniel, not just for what he did with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, but I am more impressed with how he kicked his addiction problem and became sober.
In July, his second training camp with the Dolphins, McDaniel had a favorite slogan or tagline. His mantra was "Adversity is Opportunity." I would like to discuss this with him so that I can understand exactly what he went through and what made him come out to the media about his past drinking problem. I know that once a person is an addict, they are always an addict, but they are in constant recovery.
I am very impressed with McDaniel, not only on how he became sober, but how he openly discussed it with the media at one of his summer press conferences.
“The obsessiveness that I have with it (is) probably when I became sober,” he said, as reported by The Palm Beach Post, but featured by the Sporting News.
I want to personally delve into his sobriety and how it helped him become a better person, father, husband, and then a coach.
Tua Tagovailoa, Starting Quarterback
I have so much I want to ask Tua. I want to discuss his successful collegiate career at Alabama and playing for the GOAT, Nick Saban. I want to know what it was like coming into the league during Covid and not having an official NFL draft party to attend. Finally, I have to know how miserable it was coming to work every day when Brian Flores was the coach. How did he feel knowing that his head coach did not believe in him and his skill set? Finally, on the other side of the coin, how great is it playing for a head coach who trusts you and knows that you are a winner, and wants to make you better?
It is no secret that Brian Flores wanted no part of Tua. No matter what Tua did it was never good enough to please his head coach, who was pounding the tables to draft anyone, but Tagovailoa and would have rather had Justin Herbert leading his offense. It must have been awful knowing that no matter what you do or accomplish as a quarterback, you can never impress the man. He must have walked into the locker room every day knowing that he was a few snaps away from holding a clipboard for Ryan Fitzpatrick or another retread, anyone but him.
He has rejuvenated his career with the arrival of Mike McDaniel and the two are on the same page. I want to know what Tua thought when he had that first phone call with McDaniel when the coach was flying cross country on the private jet and McDaniel told him that he supported him and was going to make him even better. We might talk so long that we close Vicky Bakery down and enough Cuban Coffee to have him make me want to do wind sprints.
Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver
Tyreek Hill looks like a fun dude. He looks like a guy that would make me laugh throughout our meeting. There are actually two things that I want to talk to him about.
First, and foremost, I have to ask him about the fiasco surrounding his fake divorce and find out what everyone's role was in it. I even got caught up in it as I wrote a story about it. I knew something was amiss when Tyreek did not sign the Petition, something that is routinely done in Florida and his so-called lawyer would not admit that his electronic signature was on the bottom of the Petition and that it was readily apparent that he filed it.
I mean, he and Keeta look so happy together and so in love. He looks for her in the stands after he scores a touchdown and gives her the ball as he blows her a kiss. What's the deal with that divorce dude? What happened and who did you fire from your crew?
I also want to ask him about the infamous selfie that he took with a cameraman's cell phone after a long touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium. What was going through his mind when he did that and did he orchestrate it with the camera guy before it happened? The photographer lost his job as a result of the shenanigans, but Hill, being the stand up guy that he is, paid the salary of the photographer for the rest of the year. Class act by a classy guy .
Brian also asked me to write a feature on which Dolphins I want to watch a Super Bowl with. The answer is easy. There are no Miami Dolphins that I want to watch a Super Bowl with. That is a story that I will never write.
Duh, I want them playing in the Super Bowl and bringing back the Vince Lombardi Trophy. I want to see Tua and Mike McDaniel doused in grape juice and see Miami back on top of the football world.