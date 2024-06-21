3 Miami Dolphins players who could breakout on defense in 2024
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins will be sprouting a new-look defense due to all the departures and the hiring of new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. With that, the opportunity for some unheralded players to pop off and have breakout seasons is very possible.
As we continue to look at the state of the Dolphins from the perspective of under-the-radar players that are in a position to majorly contribute and make or remake a name for themselves, we turn to the defense.
As we are well aware. the Dolphins brass decided against bringing back some homegrown, fan-favorite players. Replacing Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, and Andrew Van Ginkel will be no easy task.
Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will be missing the start of the season, which is rough for Weaver and Co. We have no idea when they will be back, but there's no need to rush them back. With Weaver coming from Baltimore, the hope is the Dolphins defense, which typically plays hard, can be a unit that stimies teams late in the season. Will that be the case? Who knows.
What we do know is that even though the Dolphins lost some big-time players on defense, there is still enough talent to play winning football. Jalen Ramsey, Zach Sieler, and new addition Shaq Barrett are players that can be depended on. However, this defense will really hum if a few potential gems rise to the occasion and elevate their game. We have these three players in mind:
3. Cam Smith
You all remember Cam Smith, right? He was the second-round cornerback picked last year, taken out of South Carolina, who weirdly only played a handful of snaps. No, it's not the LIV golfer with the terrible mustache. We're talking about the Cam Smith who is loaded with potential for Miami.
We'll never fully know what happened to Smith last year. It seems that former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't think Smith could handle meaningful snaps. Well, it's 2024 and Fangio is history and Weaver is in, so it is very possible that Smith will be given every opportunity to see real snaps out there this campaign.
We know Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller will be the starting corners. We know that Kader Kohou will get a good amount of run at being the No. 3 corner and we know that Nik Needham is floating around there as well.
This tells me that Smith will have the opportunity to rise above Needham and even Kohou. Those guys are solid, but Smith was drafted in the second round, which means he has exceptional talent. Harnessing that talent is obviously the key here along with not wasting any reps.