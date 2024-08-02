3 players the Dolphins can trade for with extra cap space available
Time is a crazy thing. One second you are drastically worried about the cap, wondering how you can look to re-sign or acquire new players. Fast forward to now, and with the recent extension for Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in an intriguing position - they have about $20 million in cap space to work with and Chris Grier can make some moves. Should Grier get an extension done with Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland or Jaelan Phillips, even more money will become available for '24.
The Dolphins are hoping to go on a Super Bowl run, but there are still some missing pieces to help things on both sides of the ball. With that in mind, we're taking a look at some players the Dolphins can try and acquire this summer, or later on in the campaign, with three studs in mind we think could make a big difference for head man Mike McDaniel:
Washington Commanders DT Johnathan Allen
What it would cost : third-round pick at minimum
Why it makes sense : The Dolphins never really found a replacement for the loss of Christian Wilkins. Instead, the Dolphins signed multiple street free agents for veteran minimum deals in hopes that a steady rotation as opposed to a lucrative contract and one asset who could develop a replacement strategy.
Yes, the Dolphins brought home Calias Campbell, but betting on Campbell for another year is a reach - this is most likely his last season regardless of outcome. Zach Sieler is everything you want, but he needs a dance partner - after that there is zero depth at the position now and moving forward.
Enter Jonanthan Allen. Allen has been a steady force in the middle since he was drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Allen, he’s been in Washington throughout his entire career and hasn’t had a chance to play a playoff game or meaningful football in a while. He’s on a team that is rebuilding and an aging veteran on a team that won’t be looking to turn the corner in a few years means trade bait.
Allen would be a welcome addition to the Miami Dolphins defensive line. Adding Allen with Sieler, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson and Phillips is a scary idea. However, before the Dolphins can think that through, they have to ensure it makes sense. Allen has a $21 million cap hit this season and $23 million cap hit next season, so it will be expensive cap absorption for Miami to take on his full salary.
However, with some adjustments to his cap hit (percentage allocation from each team) and looking to leverage a signing bonus could help offset his cap hit.