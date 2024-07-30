Colin Cowherd slams Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins over his extension
This should be one of the happiest moments of his life. We're of course talking about standout Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who just put the pen to paper on his $212.4 million extension. Chris Grier has made a lot of people happy with the latest news.
However, not everyone is on board with Grier making his signal-caller one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the game. Colin Cowherd appears to be disgusted by Tagovailoa landing such a monster contract and he didn't hold back in going after Tua on a recent rant:
Colin Cowherd didn't hold back in going after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Cowherd took issue with Tagovailoa's 'show me the money' speech to Miami fans on hand for a training camp practice. Seriously, dude? He was just having fun with the people in the stands and admitted a Dolphins assistant essentially bet him to do it.
That wasn't where things ended, though. Cowherd ripped Tagovailoa for how he performs against bad teams compared to those with winning records. Hey, it's a fair thing to say, as Tagovailoa has struggled in contests against postseason-caliber squads.
Things were only made worse for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins last winter when Miami suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round. Cowherd is quick to point out that he's a 'backup' when it comes to playing solid teams. That seems a bit brutal.
The fact that Tagovailoa is 9-15 against winning teams is disappointing, but Cowherd is missing the bigger picture here. Tagovailoa is one of the top QBs in the AFC and he just led the NFL in passing yards. This Dolphins group is built to compete for Super Bowls, but that won't be the case if Tua isn't on the field.
Grier and the front office had no choice but to pay him. His $53.1 million annual average is quite high, but as he said, the market is the market. Cowherd can cry all he wants, but Tagovailoa deserved this extension. Hopefully he can lead Miami to a postseason win this January and get Cowherd to either be quiet or deliver him an apology.