3 positions the Miami Dolphins still must address after the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins still have to work to do in filling out a complete roster
By Matt Serniak
The NFL Draft is in our rearview mirror and teams are sort of in a lull where not much is happening with the NFL calendar. However, that doesn't mean the Miami Dolphins should be sitting idle because they still have holes to fill, especially since they have $18 million coming their way on June 1.
The draft was certainly one meant for the future. General manager Chris Grier and Co. decided months ago that they weren't going to be able to afford their homegrown players such as Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Grier also made the choice to not sign second- tier level players for about $5-6 million less than those guys either instead going for older, cheaper veterans on one-year contracts. This was done with their draft strategy in mind. This strategy hasn't made a lot of people happy.
Yes, Grier and the gang are planning for players such as Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb, and other big-name players to be gone next year. That's just a fact of life in the NFL. Maybe and hopefully, the coaching staff will develop this year's draft class. With that said, there are still free agents the Dolphins will need to go after, especially after the Xavien Howard money kicks in on June 1. In this piece, we take a look at three positions Grier will need to focus on:
3. Miami must target a starting right guard
A lot of fans wanted the Dolphins to draft a guard or an interior lineman in the second round of the draft. The team didn't and they instead drafted who they hope will be Terron Armstead's replacement after he presumably retires in tackle Patrick Paul.
That was the lone offensive line pick in the draft. It really shows how much the Dolphins do not care about guards and centers. This doesn't make a ton of sense, especially with the strong value for quarterbacks in the league - they must be protected the right way.
So, who will be the starter at right guard? At the moment, it's going to be everyone's favorite lineman, Liam Eichenberg, who didn't play terribly at guard last season. There's also Robert Jones and newly-signed Jack Driscoll. One of these guys could end up being the Day 1 starter, but could someone else step in?
Dalton Risner is one of the top guards out there. He recently switched agents to Drew Rosenhaus, which has a lot of people talking. Risner was part of a group in Denver that rejoiced about the firing of Butch Barry a few years ago. That may be awkward at first, but they're big boys who can get past this. Phil Haynes is another guy who many wouldn't hate to see being the starting right guard. He has started 23 games over the last two seasons.