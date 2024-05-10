3 positive impacts Odell Beckham Jr. will have on the Dolphins in 2024
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins made an important roster move when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. to be their No. 3 wide receiver. Naturally, there are many opinions and thoughts on how Beckham will fair for this Dolphins offense.
We were all in agreement that the Dolphins needed to bring in a legit wide receiver to go along with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami added Malik Washington and Tahj Washington in the later rounds of the NFL Draft, but they're not going to make the kind of difference OBJ will. Having said that, look for Beckham to play a key role in things, with these three impacts in mind:
3. Odell Beckham's arrival will help the running game
Let's get the obvious one out of the way; with Beckham being able to line up anywhere on the field, no team will be able to load up the box. Now, a lot of this is predicated on the rest of the Dolphins offense doing their jobs. With that, OBJ in town is going to help out the running game. How so?
I know we all want to see Mike McDaniel run three-receiver sets with Hill, Waddle, and Beckham out there. I'm not different in that regard. That's going to be a lot of fun to see how McDaniel schemes up that particular set.
However, what I'm looking forward to the most is when Hill or Waddle aren't in the game, and Beckham takes their place. The defenses still have to honor him because he does have a bit more in the tank. This means that the defense can't simply concentrate on taking out Hill or Waddle and have everyone load the box to stop the run.
Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane feast on 7-man boxes and with their speed, as we saw often last year, they can break the game open on any carry. Beckham's presence keeps the offense rolling - maybe not as dangerous as Hill and Waddle on the field at the same time, but the drop shouldn't be that far off.