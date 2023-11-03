3 sneaky keys for the Miami Dolphins to finally beat a "real" team in the Kansas City Chiefs
This is a big week for the Miami Dolphins because it's their latest chance to get a win over one of the "real" teams in the NFL.
By Matt Serniak
If you want to say that the atmosphere on the field in Germany might have a playoff feel to it, well I hope you're right. I want the action on the field to mean everything to the guys that are on that field. I have little doubt that it won't.
The Miami Dolphins took care of business against a gritty Patriots team after they lost to the Eagles. It was a nice bounce-back victory where the Dolphins were always in control and they played tough up front on both sides of the ball.
This week as we know, the Dolphins will be playing the reigning, defending Super Bowl champs, who are coming off a loss meaning they should be plenty focused on not losing two games in a row which is something Patrick Mahomes does as often as the crazy plane lady describes what she actualy saw on that plane.
What's on the line for the Miami Dolphins is the ability to enter the bye week at 7-2 and still on top of the AFC East no matter what Buffalo does. What's on the line for us fans? You know what's on the line. We know the backlash will be from the media if Miami wins and we know what will start to get said if they lose. I know it, you know it, and Mike McDaniel firmly knows it.
McDaniel couldn't be more right if he tried.
Fortunately, the Dolphins have been in Germany since Monday so their bodies and minds should be acclimated to everything that is that part of the world.
For the Miami Dolphins to finally defeat one of the big boys of the NFL, they have to do the obvious stuff. Those obvious keys or elements that need to happen such as winning the turnover battle, winning in the trenches, making more explosive plays, getting to the QB, taking care of special teams, football jargon, football jargon, football jargon, etc. This article is about those somewhat, or at least to me, somewhat under-the-radar keys that the Miami Dolphins need to turn to get to 7-2 heading into the bye week.