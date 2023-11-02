4 things I think we know about the Miami Dolphins at the halfway point
We're just about halfway through the NFL season and I think there are some firm, things we can state about the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
We're just about halfway through the NFL season and I think there are some firm, things we can state about the Miami Dolphins. I realize that thinking about the football season as half over is a real bummer, especially with the cold that has started to entrench itself here in NEPA. But, it means there is still half of the season left including playoffs, which feels much better to think about.
And playoffs, at the very least, is what is on the horizon for the Miami Dolphins. They're currently 6-2 with a date with the reigning, defending, Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. Hopefully, the players don't eat too much bratwurst or accidentally stumble upon a Beerfest because they're going to need everything they have to beat the Chiefs. It doesn't matter that the Chiefs look like they don't have an identity and also lost to the Broncos. This is Mahomes, Jones Kelce, and Reid. They know how to turn it on and I imagine they will.
But heading into this huge game with the Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins have done plenty of things that I think we can identify as being concrete things. Sure, these things can change as get into the second half of the season but for the first half of the season, these things are full truths.