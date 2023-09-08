3 sneaky keys that the Miami Dolphins need to turn for them to get that sweet revenge over the Chargers
By Matt Serniak
In a few hours, we get to watch an actual NFL game where it goes in the record books. The defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs, host the upstart Detroit Lions, in a game that should be a ton of fun. Even if it stinks, we're all going to love it because it's NFL football and nothing tops NFL football.
In a few days, the Miami Dolphins travel to Los Angeles to play a team that utterly embarrassed them last season. We all remember the rage we felt as we watched Tua keep dropping back only to see that the ̶s̶p̶o̶t̶s̶ receivers he was trying to get the ball too were put in a vicegrip. It was more annoying witnessing that than Julian continuing to demand the Kangaroo song to be played.
Even with the offense being put in a box and even with Josh Boyer running the dumbest defense imaginable on 3rd and 17 before the first half expired, the Dolphins only lost by six points.
But this is a new season and Mike McDaniel has had months to think about the Los Angeles Chargers and what they did to him and his offense. It be nice if McDaniel was sent to that ancient prison that Bane grew up in so that he could rehabilitate himself and come up with ways to overcome the strategy Brandon Staley unleashed on him only for him to return to where his back was broken(offense was stuffed in a locker) and take out Bane(Stayley). A little long with that reference but you get the point.
I wrote the other day about offensive approaches Mike McDaniel needs to embrace just a little bit if he wants to ̶s̶t̶o̶p̶ ̶t̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶b̶o̶m̶b̶ ̶f̶r̶o̶m̶ ̶g̶o̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶o̶f̶f̶ ̶d̶e̶s̶t̶r̶o̶y̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶G̶o̶t̶h̶a̶m̶ keep the Charger's defense on their heels. Those, to me, are pretty universal for the entire season but against what we think the Chargers will do on Sunday.
But there are more than just a few offensive philosophies that McDaniel needs to take to one's heart. There are keys that need to be turned so to speak for the Miami Dolphins to taste sweet sweet revenge on Sunday. These are sneaky keys that don't always pop up in the box score.
Every game has those obvious keys or elements that need to happen such as win the turnover battle, win in the trenches, making more explosive plays, get to the QB, taking care of special teams, football jargon, football jargon, football jargon, etc. This article is about those somewhat, or at least to me, somewhat under-the-radar keys that the Miami Dolphins need to beat the Chargers, let the league that they are in fact for real, and start the year 1-0. Let me know if you have any other sneaky keys to the game.