3 sneaky keys the Miami Dolphins need to turn to keep the good times rolling vs the Denver Broncos
By Matt Serniak
It's pretty amazing that the Miami Dolphins haven't played a 1 o'clock game this year. It's also not a coincidence that they have been on the road to start the year as well. We all know that blasted Sun is a menace out there and we wouldn't want other teams having to make hydration a priority as if this is the first year the Miami Dolphins who play in Miami by the way have been playing in a warm climate.
The 0-2 Denver Broncos come to South Beach in a battle of opposites in terms of coach and quarterback relationships. In Miami, you have Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, who seem to be getting wings with each other while McDaniel shows Tua his favorite Will Ferrell clips from SNL and Sean Payton and Russell Wilson who are on the verge of a Dolphin-like bullying situation any day now.
Sean Payton, a guy who thought Teddy 2-Gloves would be starting more games for Miami last year than Tua, is really showing everyone that it wasn't just Drew Brees' brilliance that netted him a Super Bowl and plenty of playoff exits. I'll never know why the NFL landscape has Payton pegged as a great coach. I think he's a good coach that had a great QB. There is no reason why he is leaps and bounds thought of as better than guys like Brian Billick, Jim Fassel, or Lovie Smith. But that's another conversation for another day.
This is about the Dolphins continuing to fire on all cylinders against a team that is on the ropes. Some folks are saying this is a trap game or a Trapt game depending on how headstrong they want to look at it. I don't consider it a trap game due to it only being week three. Maybe in about 2-3 more weeks, when teams are more who they actually are I will, but not now.
The Dolphins are better than the Broncos. They lead the NFL in many offensive categories. Tua is #1 in many categories such as best MVP odds, the offense is first in yards, and Miami certainly has the less creepy and conspiratorial airport. All of these, especially that airport one, are important as the Dolphins look to go to 3-0 with a trip to Buffalo(that I'll be attending) in two Sundays.
The Broncos are not a team to look past. Last week they moved the ball well against a good Washington defense. Also, their defense still has many good players on it. What Miami needs to, ultimately, do is not change too much what they are doing. I'm not saying that there isn't room to add more elements to the offense and defense. What I'm saying is that the Dolphins need to still play the hits and do what they're good at because it has shown to work very well.
Every game has those obvious keys or elements that need to happen such as win the turnover battle, win in the trenches, making more explosive plays, get to the QB, taking care of special teams, football jargon, football jargon, football jargon, etc. This article is about those somewhat, or at least to me, somewhat under-the-radar keys that the Miami Dolphins need to win their first home game against the Denver Broncos. 3-0 is in our sights and I don't want this great feeling exit my body. Let me know if you have any other sneaky keys to the game.