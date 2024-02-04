3 things Anthony Weaver needs to bring the table to elevate the Miami Dolphins' defense
The Miami Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver. He needs to bring some pretty obvious elements to a unti that has names who have room to improve.
By Matt Serniak
After courting many suitors, the Miami Dolphins eventually found their man to lead their defense and that man is former Baltimore Ravens defensive line and associate or associate to the head coach if you're that desperate or an Office reference, Anthony Weaver.
The Miami Dolphins interviewed many different defensive coordinators. It honestly seemed like the Dolphins were treating this search as if they had just gotten out of a long-term relationship and they were looking to play the field. In actuality, a 65 year old fellow 50 dwellers decided he wanted to be up north.
Finally, the Dolphins concluded that the best candidate they could speak with was to turn this somewhat starstudded yet underachieving defense with alleged character concerns into a defense that can carry a whole team against the big boys of the league.
I'm not going to sit here on a crisp Sunday NEPA morning and tell you I know how an Anthony Weaver-led defense is going to function. I won't tell you what he prefers to do in 3rd and 4 at their 45. I'm not going to explain where he likes to keep his safeties and how much disguising he does.
I won't do that because I have no idea and I'm not going to spend time acting like a guy who knows very much about the style and philosophies of random defensive coaches, because we don't know exactly what his plans are.
What I can tell you about Anthony Weaver is that Weaver was a 2nd round pick by Baltimore years ago and that the Ravens, even when they're a bit down in some years always have a defense that elicits fear from me. Anthony Weaver looks like a man you don't want to trifle with, which is an element this defense needs.
What I am going to do is let you know what I think are three things Anthony Weaver needs to insert into the Dolphin's defense.