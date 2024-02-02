Tua Tagovailoa says he thinks a long term deal with the Miami Dolphins will get done
Nothing definitive has been reached but Tua believes a deal with the Dolphins will get done eventually.
By Matt Serniak
Tua Tagovailoa is slated to play on his rookie extension that he signed last year but a long-term decision has been looming over the team for a bit. Today, Tua said he thinks a long-term deal will get done with the Miami Dolphins.
Tua, who is fresh off scoring the least amount of points in the accuracy challenge last night in the Pro Bowl where I hope he approached it like I approach going to the DMV, hasn't said too much about how things are going between him and the Dolphins in regards to him being the long-term option at quarterback.
I'm not saying that what he said today means that Tua staying in Miami for years to come is in stone, but at this point, I'd be very surprised if some kind of deal doesn't get done in the next few months.
Chris Grier and company said they wanted to wait until after the season to address Tua and whether or not he would get the long-term deal. Tua led the season in passing yards and was up there in many passing categories.
But you can't honestly think that we 100% know that Tua is the correct answer as the long-term answer at quarterback after how this season ended. You simply can't not show up the final month of the season, again, and make me or anyone else who has eyes and are honest with themselves think that all will be great going forward.
This team was built to win big this year and although major injuries happened around the same time of the year, Tua himself played terribly against the Titans, Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs. That can't be refuted.
If you want to go ahead and play the "team" game card and say the entire offense played badly, be my guest. But Tua had plenty of chances to have one moment in a big spot and he failed each time. Again, this can't be refuted.
I don't want to get all riled up on a Friday so I'm going to stop relaying all of my thoughts on Tua. I have big plans to go to Cebula's(deep NEPA cut) later and I don't want to be in a bad mood.
The Tua haters on the internet aren't going to take this news well but I don't see many paths where Tua doesn't get paid some kind of huge deal and isn't starting week one for Miami next year. I suggest you deal with it any way you can.
I've been on record many times saying I hope Tua plays great. I want whoever the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins is to play great. Tua will have opportunities to play great. Will he do it in the biggest of moments against the best team? Amazingly that remains to be seen or perhaps because it hasn't really happened yet we already know our answer. That's the question, isn't it? Do we already know?
