3 things I'm looking for out of the Miami Dolphins in this hallowed dress rehearsal week game against the Texans
By Matt Serniak
Who is playing on the offensive line and how long are they playing?
I think this is the #1 story for the Miami Dolphins. You could have made the argument that the Dolphin's offensive line juggling and struggles were the biggest story in South Beach before Terron Armstead went down yesterday. Fortunately, the clock did not strike midnight and tragedy was averted. Terron Armstead says he is still aiming for week one to be able to play. Will that be the reality we live in? I don't know but his leg injury could have been a ton worse.
So who will be giving the start on Saturday at left tackle? The choices, that I can tell, are Isaiah Wynn, who played a solid game coming in for the seemingly fading Liam Eichenberg, Kendall Llam, and Cedric Ogbuehi. Could we possibly someone else that is currently on the roster put in that spot? Sure we could. I don't think there is anything Butch Barry isn't capable of besides not getting cheered by the players he coached for being fired.
The offensive line wasn't great or terrible last week when they had mostly backups in. They were just okay. But I'm looking to see what Robert Hunt and hopefully Connor Williams look like out there on Saturday. It's important that they play so that they can feel that game flow with their brethren.
It's another big week for Austin Jackson, who played solidly last week, and Liam Eichenberg who played more gassy if we're keeping this particular breakdown strictly to forms of matter. If Eichenberg can even get to a level of a liquid maybe I would be a bit less nervous over the idea that I think Wynn may be the opening-day starter at left tackle meaning Eichenberg would probably be starting at left guard. Sadly, against that Chargers front, I think Eichenberg would disappear, as did Andy Dufresne, like a fart in the wind.
This team needs adequate play by the offensive line. The offense is predicated on timing and if Tua doesn't have that precious timing, the offense will literally go nowhere, in my opinion. Guys have to step up, take the opportunities given to them and play good football. It's as simple as that.