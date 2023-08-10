3 things I want to see in the Miami Dolphins preseason game against the Falcons
By Matt Serniak
I want to see the rookies in action. I want to see Cam Smith and Devon Achane
Who among us doesn't want to see the shiny new toys go out and their thing for a little bit on Friday? I absolutely can't wait to see Devon Achane bust one to the outside and show that Quiksilver-like speed and I am very much looking forward to seeing Cam Smith roll up and layeth the Smacketh down on some fool.
These simple pleasures will be enough to put the fan base into a frenzy and make everyone forget about Dalvin Cook or be perfectly okay with Jalen Ramsey taking his time to get back. Okay, that might be a bit of some well-placed hyperbole but you get my point and excitement.
Exactly where Mike McDaneil will find touches for Devon Achane is currently a mystery. To start the year, my guess is that Achane will get only a few touches a game and if he makes the most out of any one of those few touches perhaps he will get more. Obviously, if Mostert or Wilson Jr. goes down that Achane's usage will be upped but hopefully that's not how he gets on the field.
We kow Achane is another homerun threat that will probably have chances in the return game as well but I'm looking to see if Achane can be a back McDaniel has confidence in giving him the ball between the tackles.
Things got a little murky about Cam Smtih when he slipped and feel on the dumbest use of a tarp next to the practice that players always slip and fall on. He returned to practice on August 5th and participated in the joint practices.
With Ramsey out until December or October given that it appears he is healing at a low-level Wolverine rate, Cam Smith has a big chance to climb the depth chart and possibly more than a rotational guy come week one.
Smith seems like a player who understands the opportunity in front of him and shows no fear of the task at hand. Corner is a hard position to adjust from college to the NFL. With receivers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Chosen Anderson, and Braxton Berrios being thrown at him, I imagine Cam Smith has realized real quick what parts of his game he needs to alter. There will be mistakes because playing corner in the NFL is right up there with Alaskan crab fishing in terms of difficulty. But I honestly think Cam Smith will be a player in this league.