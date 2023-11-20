3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins frustrating win against the Las Vegas Raiders
We learned a few things in the Miami Dolphin's frustrating victory over the Raiders.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins won on Sunday but it wasn't as convincing as it should have been.
No doubt about it, the Miami Dolphins won an NFL football game yesterday but you can't convince me that it wasn't an extremely frustrating game to watch. Though it was a game the Dolphins were expected to win, there were still some things to learn from the game.
I keep reiterating that the Miami Dolphins won yesterday's game because there are plenty out there straight-up going nuclear that the Dolphins didn't win by 30. The NFL is hard and we've seen plenty of the teams that wear the Scarlett E as in "Elite" on their chest, lose to inferior competition. Currently, the Miami Dolphins have yet to lose to a bad team. They haven't beaten the really good teams but not losing to weaker teams is a solid trait.
However, let's not act like the Miami Dolphins played that well yesterday. Sure, they played well enough to win, and wins near Thanksgiving are all lovely but watching yesterday's game was like watching a #3 seed in the NCAA tournament go to the brink with a #14 seed.
It seemed like the Miami Dolphins were doing everything to keep the Las Vegas Raiders in the game, kind of like when Lieutenant Frank Drebin of Police Squad did everything he could to prevent the 3rd out during that time Reggie Jackson was robotically controlled to go after the Queen, the Dolphins did things to keep the Raiders there with a chance to win at the end of the game.
Mistakes, hubris, and self-inflicted wounds wrapped inside incredibly low IQ moments are what kept a team like the Raiders in the game until the very end.
If you cut all the aforementioned issues in half, the Miami Dolphins win by double digits and we're not sweating out the final five minutes of the game. But, they did make all those mistakes.
The ultimate problem is that you can make those mistakes and have those types of problems against Aiden O'Connell, Zach Wilson/ Tim Boyle, Will Levis, and probably Sam Howell and get away with it. But if you're playing competent quarterbacks with competent coaching, you're going to pay for committing those errors.
There are plenty of weeks left to iron out some of these issues. That can't be stated enough. But, we're getting closer to winter meaning the postseason is upon us. The Miami Dolphins have like a 97% chance of making it to the playoffs and I for one don't want to just win a playoff game and then get trucked by someone in the second round such as the four playoff appearances before last year.
I want more than that and learning from outings like yesterday, something Mike McDaniel preaches every week is what the Miami Dolphins need to get done. Here are some of the things we learned from Sunday.