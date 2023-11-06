3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins status quo loss to the Chiefs
The Miami Dolphins had another typical loss against a heavy weight.
By Matt Serniak
Mike McDaniel needs to improve in the play calling department.
No coach pitches a perfect game. I'm sure Andy Reid will tell you he could have done things better yesterday.
But Mike McDaniel is our coach and that's who matters to me.
And this doesn't have anything to do with how McDaniel carries himself at press conferences. If you don't like the humor he brings at the podium well that's who he is and he isn't going to change who he is now and I don't want him to. The way he is is how ended up being the Dolphin's coach so you have to be able to live with the good and bad outcomes of games.
But the same issue of not running the ball enough like last year is starting to rear its gross had again. In that last drive, Mostert on the edges was killing them. There was still time due to having timeouts that more runs could happen.
Even earlier in the game, there were spots where pounding the ball more would have been a better idea than trying to go deep.
This leads me to another of the playcalling or perhaps play design issues and that is does every pass have to be a 15-20 yard pass play? With Hill and Waddle, don't you think you'd like to get them the ball in space a bit more that isn't a reverse or a screen? Can't McDanial dial up a crosser once in a while or try and get Berrios, Claypool, or Smythe more involved?
Oh, and the screen passes to the short side of the field like the one Hill fumbled on, get rid of it. Maybe just maybe just let Tua do his things with dissecting the defense which he was doing yesterday until the end.
McDaniel has grown as a head coach this year, No doubt about that. But doing the little things in the big games is what he needs to do to take the next step in his evolution.
