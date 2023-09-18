3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins' sweated-out win over the New England Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa averaged the 4th-quickest time to throw (2.08 seconds) of any quarterback in a game since 2020.



Tagovailoa is the only QB with a time to throw under 2.20 seconds to average over 8.0 air yards per attempt in a game over that same span.