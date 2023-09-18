3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins' sweated-out win over the New England Patriots
By Matt Serniak
The offense showed it in fact has many clubs in the bag
If you thought the Miami Dolphins were going to be a one-dimensional team after last week's game against the Chargers? I wouldn't have fully blamed you. But just like Dalton from Roadhouse was a very complex person, the Miami Dolphins have many facets to them other than what is on the surface.
The type of death by a 1000 cut offense that we knew the Dolphins were going to have to play due to Belichick taking away the over-the-top ball, is exactly what McDaniel using Tua as his instrument of death, executed.
Tua had an efficent 21-30 for 249 yards with one TD and one INT that at one time I would cringe at but not couldn't care less about. We know that if Tua is going to go that deep he needs to be perfectly on time and he threw the ball late to Tyreek where Christian Gonzalez was sort of playing center field. That's not the kind of throw we want to see often but we also don't want a conservative Tua who never takes chances.
In the first half, Tua showed why he is the man, why he's a franchise guy, and whatever other phrases get associated with players being awesome.
On the final drive of the first half, Tua conducted a symphony where River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios, Durham Smythe, and Salvon Ahmed were featured. This lovely, feathery number stole the show.
I know guys like Patriots' defensive end, Deatrich Wise says Tua doesn't do anything special against them besides never losing to them(5-0) and forces Belichick to have three safeties (perhaps more to do with Hill and Waddle). But this pass to Berrios is the special stuff that not many guys would even think about trying to do. Tua tries because he has the ability to pull it off.
Another adaptation that McDaniel and Tua showed was being able to throw the ball not to the middle of the field.
Sure, take away the middle. No big deal. McDaniel has evolved to be able to trust his guy Tua to throw anywhere on the gridiron. That's the year two jump Mike McDaniel needed to accomplish and it appears he has.
But throughout the game, the one constant was Raheem Mostert never getting stuffed in the backfield. Mostert always was able to get at least three yards regardless of the blocking or how the snap got to Tua. That run he had for seven yards in the 4th quarter where Tua had yet another snap get away from him thus throwing off all the timing was a fantastic play.
Then Raheem Mostert gave the score that ended up being needed to win.
A beautiful combo-block by Connor Williams and Robert Hunt paved the way for Mostert to turn on the burners for six.
It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinators approach handling the Dolphin's offense if Miami can run the ball like this. I guess teams will continue to see how disciplined McDaniel will be with the run game. You would think teams will still go all out not letting Hill and Waddle break games open so the running game will be tasked to do more heavy lifting.
Mostert, a guy who had to deal with trade talks about every premier running back in the league coming to Miami, went about his business, and bulked up. He's running like the guy who should be getting paid more and isn't fumbling like some guys are up in New York.