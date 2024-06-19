3 under-the-radar Dolphins players who could break out on offense in 2024
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins have a plethora of offensive talent. That cannot be denied even if you're the most pessimistic and cynical fan of the team. However, these players are flying a bit under the radar and it's very possible that one or more can start hot and stay hot throughout the entire 2024 season.
Now, some of the names on the list are going to be players that we know and may know quite well. The goal here wasn't to list players who are rookies or fringe fourth-string guys who have never shown anything, but given the right circumstances can be productive for a few games.
This list is about players who will be given opportunities who aren't necessarily starting and who can play themselves into the role of being a major difference-maker. These players have had success in the league, but have room to take their game to another level from where they currently are.
The Dolphins will obviously be led by their stars on offense such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead, and of course Tua Tagovailoa. With that said, these other players have all the ability to make just as much of an impact on how well the Dolphins succeed this season:
3. RB De'Von Achane
We know what De'Von Achane can do on the football field. We saw his breakout game against the Denver Broncos and we saw everything he could do in the games that followed. He's a big play waiting to happen.
Acahne is the perfect definition of a player having that home-run threat. He had 800 yards on only 103 carries. That means every time he received a handoff, he got 7.8 yards. That's quite literally insane. He averaged 7.3 yards per reception on 27 catches for only 197 yards. So, he gains more on the ground than through the air which is another wild way to look at it.
The knock on Achane is his durability. He missed six games last year. Yes, he's not the biggest guy in the world, but he is smart. He's smart enough to know that if he wants to really make a difference, he needs to be out there, so Achane decided to do what he can to make sure he's out there more often by adding a healthy amount of muscle.
Achane got in the lab and got ripped. Will the added muscle do anything to his break-neck speed? No, it won't. He's too phenomenal of an athlete to be affected by a few extra pounds. If Achane can stay healthy and be reliable, with the added targets he is expected to get, there is no reason why Achane can't be the actual No. 1 running back for the Dolphins towards the end of the year. There's no reason why he can't be around the top five in the entire NFL in terms of best backs. That's the kind of talent Achane has.