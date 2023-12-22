3 ways the Miami Dolphins can beat the Cowboys on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have a great opportunity to change the narrative of not beating good teams this week when they host the Dallas Cowboys.
By Matt Serniak
On Christmas Eve the Miami Dolphins will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in what will be a string of upper-echelon opponents for the Dolphins. Winning this game will require the Dolphins to turn these three keys I have laid out for them.
The Miami Dolphins did a very good job last week of making us forget the debacle that was the Titans game. They handled the Jets right from the jump.
I don't know, Tyreek Hill didn't play and the offense scored a bunch of points. Does it really matter that one of those drives started at the two? Sorry Bradley Chubb is a menace to society right now.
One thing we took away from last week is that Dolphin's defense is attacking defenses like Rainman was attacking seven-deck shoes. This unit is playing with an intense level of swag minus the last four minutes of the Titans game. I don't think it's wild to say that the defense is the lifeblood of the team right now.
Dallas is unique for the Dolphins because they are considered one of the better teams in the league. That reputation may have taken a hit last week due to the Bills stomping them out in Buffalo, which we know all about.
But Dallas isn't unique because they are sort of like the Miami Dolphins of the AFC. They bully the weaker teams and lose to the better teams, thus leading people who aren't fans of these teams to doubt them. That is the reality of the situation until further notice.
Further notice is on Sunday at 4:30. Right before Christmas Eve dinner will be firing off Miami has the opportunity to win a game against a team that currently has more wins than losses. If you boil it down, that's the narrative that exists.
I wrote the other day that I think the Miami Dolphins lay the smackdown on the Cowboys. Here are the keys that need to be turned in for the Dolphins to get to 11-4, lead the AFC East and still be in contention for the #1 seed, and make me look like a sorcerer who can peer into the future.