3 wide receivers that would be ideal fits for the Miami Dolphins in this year's draft
The Miami Dolphins regardless if they sign one need another receiver and the NFL Draft is where they need to get one.
By Matt Serniak
We are in peak NFL Draft times. So many mock drafts, so much analysis, and so many folks saying about 40 names to each position so that they eventually can say "I thought this team would take that guy." It's all very typical and exhausting. And we still have 15 days until the first pick is taken. Still, the NFL Draft is important and these three wide receivers would be fits if they wound up on the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins currently have the 21st pick in the draft. Will they keep that pick? I haven't the faintest idea. I see why they would want to trade it. The draft is loaded with positions of need for the Dolphins such as offensive tackles and wide receivers. So gathering more picks and waiting to get a very good player later might be the play.
Wide receiver is very much a position that the Dolphins need to address. Yes, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are wonderful. But after them, it is like a barren desert when it comes to a 3rd receiver. Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma, and Braylon Sanders. That's who is left on the roster. Nothing against Braxton and River, but they aren't pure #3 receivers. They're nice players that can occasionally make a play. They aren't anyone defenses concern themselves with.
You also can easily make the argument that the #3 receiver position isn't exactly a priority for Mike McDaniel. You can make that argument based on how little any receiver not named Hill or Waddle had the ball thrown their way last season. I'm going to go with the idea that McDaniel has learned that you can't force the ball to one guy or even only two guys. You need more variance especially if you want to keep Hill and Waddle healthy.
Based on that, I firmly believe a receiver will be drafted if not to be the defacto #3 receiver but to be the #4 receiver. I say that because I honestly think Odell Beckham Jr. will be signed at some point. To many breadcrumbs out there and the fact that the Dolphins offered him a contract has me thinking he will be South Beach-bound eventually. firmly
I'm not a draft guru nor have ever taken the time to fill out a mock draft. I don't grind tape or sit in a dingy field house and rewind clips to see how a guy's hips are. There are plenty of others who live for that stuff that you can find out there. I watch college football and look at lists of names and look up their highlights like the rest of you. This website also is excellent at breaking things down for guys like us: NFLDraftBuzz.com
These three receivers would do well in Miami and could contribute this year.