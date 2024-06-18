4 biggest needs the Miami Dolphins will have after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
2. Backup quarterback is an issue for the Dolphins
Mike White and Skylar Thompson don't give the Dolphins enough to think they can win without Tua Tagovailoa. Losing Tua would be devastating to the Dolphins' offense, but at some point, McDaniel will have to turn to his backups.
Thompson is under contract through the 2025 season, while White is only under contract through this year. This will be an interesting camp for both of them. Miami will likely cut one of them before the season starts and bring them back to the practice squad. A new NFL rule allows teams to dress their PS QB every Sunday without that player counting as a dressed player. They are the emergency QB on Sunday.
Will Miami release Thompson or White? White would save them nearly $3 million in cap space, while Thompson may not clear waivers. Neither have shown beyond a doubt they are capable of leading the offense. The Dolphins would be smart to draft a mid-round QB next year to serve as Tua's backup. The QB spot will be fine so long as Tagovailoa remains healthy.