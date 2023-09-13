4 conspiracy theories coming out of the Miami Dolphins win over the Chargers
By Matt Serniak
I know we are days removed from the Miami Dolphins super exciting and putting the league on notice win over the Los Angeles Chargers. But there are a few things in happened in that game that i haven't been able to shake.
Like Randall not being able to let go of how all of the innocent contractors who were killed building the first Death Star were there just to do a job(I'm not a Star Wars guy but I am a big Kevin Smith and Clerks guy) I've been torture-racking my brain recounting these seemingly obscure anomalies.
I don't consider myself a conspiracy theory type of guy per say, although I do have many questions about many things out there such as JFK, Roswell, how Antarctica was on maps 100s of years ago before it was discovered, how the Titanic wasn't actually the ship that sank, and building 7. You know, just a few things I have questions about. One of those may have been put to death by the Mexican government. They showed alien bodies at their congressional meeting so I guess that's a wrap on that one.
On Sunday, some things stuck out that we still haven't received answers. Unfortunately, I don't think we'll get real answers on all of them but that doesn't mean that we just stop asking questions. That's what they want us to do. Resist.