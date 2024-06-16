4 Dolphins players in danger of losing a roster spot after minicamp and OTAs
By Brian Miller
In what has proven to be a busy offseason of moves for the Miami Dolphins, it's easy to forget that there are going to be some epic battles on the way once training camp arrives. Unfortunately, not everyone will stick around once Week 1 gets here.
There are several players on both sides of the ball who are considered 'fringe' guys for the final roster. After OTAs and mandatory minicamp wrapped up, though, we've got an idea on four guys who may not be around for the season opener:
4. Erik Ezukanma
For Erik Ezukanna, AKA EZ-E, it isn't a matter of doing a bad job, but more or less him not standing out. Now cleared from an injury that could have ended his career, Ezukanma is hoping to get back on track and he will need a great training camp to make the roster in 2024.
Ezukanma wasn't horrible during OTAs, but he needs to stand out. Two drafted rookies are looking for a roster spot and the Dolphins already have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. as locks to make the team. Braxton Berrios will also probably make the final 53. That leaves little room for error and even less for a guy like Ezukanma, who has yet to show the consistency he needs to. Ezukanma will need to fend off River Cracraft as well.