Watch Tyreek Hill get burned by little kid for hilarious TD at his youth camp
This has got to be a play that Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller and other Miami Dolphins defensive backs are going to have to show Tyreek Hill whenever he starts talking some trash in the locker room. Over the years, several videos have shown up of Hill having fun with little kids on the gridiron for some memorable events.
Such was the case at his youth football camp in Rochester, N.Y., about an hour away from Buffalo. On one play, a youngster was in a dance with Hill, put the moves on him and then raced his way to the end zone. Hill thought he forced a fumble before the boy crossed the line. You be the judge:
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was all smiles at his recent youth football camp
Everything about that clip is quite hilarious. Not only did the kid get a TD against arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, but he also went ahead and trolled Hill after doing so too. That's a moment he's never going to forget.
Hill remains convinced he forced the fumble, though, but unfortunately we couldn't go to the team in New York for an official review. In all seriousness, though, this was a fun moment between Hill and one of his campers.
Moving forward, Hill is going to be focused on trying to get his new deal locked in from Chris Grier. The Dolphins GM is reportedly hoping to finalize things with Tua Tagovailoa sooner rather than later, but once that's done, Hill will be eyeing his raise too.
Last season, Tagovailoa and Hill led the NFL in passing yards and receiving yards, respectively. Tua has seen Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff land huge extensions this offseason, while the same can be said for Hill with Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson.
With Hill now being the fourth-highest paid WR in the game, it's easy to see why his agent Drew Rosenhaus is pushing for a new contract. Just don't expect Hill and Rosenhaus to provide the clip above as part of leverage - if anything, it'd drive the price down.