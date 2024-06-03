Bleacher Report predicts Tyreek Hill to sign massive 4-year deal with the Dolphins
The rumors have been heating up surrounding Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the moment it was announced Jaylen Waddle signed his three-year extension. Now, things are red hot with Justin Jefferson landing his mega-deal.
Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards last season, wants a new contract from general manager Chris Grier and the expectation is he'll get one before Week 1 arrives. So, how much can we expect Hill to land? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has a blockbuster move on the way, as he has predicted Miami to give Hill a four-year contract worth $140 million, with $85 million guaranteed. Whoa.
A new contract for Tyreek Hill should be coming soon for the Miami Dolphins
"The big unknown here is the length of a Hill extension. The potent pass-catcher is still going strong, but he also said last year that he planned to retire after the 2025 season.- Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox
A short-term extension with a massive restructure might be Hill's end goal here. If he does receive a new contract this offseason, expect it to outright replace the final three years of his current contract, raising the annual value and pushing bonus money into future years, when the salary cap should be substantially higher."
In terms of annual average, Hill is now the fourth-highest paid wideout in the league with his $30 million. He's behind Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown. With him posting back-to-back First-Team All-Pro campaigns, it's easy to see why Hill is looking for a pay raise.
This only complicates the offseason for Grier, though, as he still needs to find a way to get things done with Tua Tagovailoa, who is reportedly looking for $50-55 million per season. The Waddle move has led to a domino effect and Hill wants to make sure he's being paid like one of the best WRs in the game.
It will be on Grier to get this done, but if Knox ends up being spot on with his guess, $85 million guaranteed and $140 million overall would be major news to come out of South Florida. Has Hill earned this? We sure think so.