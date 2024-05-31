Rich Eisen delivers Tua Tagovailoa take that Dolphins fans need to support
All eyes are on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa right now. With Jaylen Waddle putting the finishing touches on his blockbuster deal, one that features $76 million guaranteed, Chris Grier needs to make Tagovailoa happy with a monster contract too.
Despite leading the NFL in passing yards last season, some Dolphins fans are still against breaking the bank for Tagovailoa. Should Miami let him play things out on the fifth-year option and then extend him, or find a replacement next offseason? Bad idea, Rich Eisen said. Eisen thinks Miami shouldn't waste any more time and that they should pay Tagovailoa as soon as possible:
Rich Eisen is a big fan of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
"Tua is going to get paid. It's going to happen. Folks will wonder if they're (Dolphins) crazy to overpay him, but he's the guy who's the trigger man and we have seen if he can stay upright and stay healthy, he can be an outstanding quarterback, putting the ball where it needs to go for this team to get enough wins under its belt to not only make the playoffs, but threaten to win their division, and that's the key. "
There have been injury concerns surrounding Tagovailoa in recent seasons, but he quieted those worries in 2023 after passing for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Miami's season ended without a division title, plus the Wild Card Round loss to the Chiefs.
The Dolphins can't seem to get over the hump of winning a playoff game, but the hope is that Tagovailoa, Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Co. can get that done next winter. Soon enough, we'll find out if Grier will finalize an extension with Tagovailoa, who is expected to get around $50-55 million per season.
That's the way the quarterback market has been set. Tagovailoa is a stud quarterback and if Grier wants to keep him in town beyond next season, he's going to have to put some head-turning money on the table for him. Countless folks in South Florida are worried Grier is going to end up overpaying Tagovailoa, but Eisen is pleading with those same people to have trust in the QB and his game.