Latest Tyreek Hill contract report puts cold water on Jaylen Waddle celebrations
We just can't have nice things, can we? Not long ago, Miami Dolphins fans everywhere were through the roof with the news that star wideout Jaylen Waddle landed himself a three-year extension. That deal is worth $84.75 million, with $76 million guaranteed.
Fellow stud WR Tyreek Hill wasted no time in showing Waddle some love, but his excitement for his teammate is about more than just him getting paid. That's because Hill is ready for a new contract too. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hill has been pushing for a new deal since the 2023 campaign ended.
With the Waddle news dropping, you've got to imagine his reps will be all over general manager Chris Grier in trying to get something done.
Tyreek Hill is pushing for a new contract from the Miami Dolphins
"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the effort to address Hill’s contract began after the 2023 season ended. That’s when Hill had 1,799 receiving yards, despite a late-season ankle injury that derailed what seemed to be a likely 2,000-yard campaign. The effort intensified after Eagles receiver A.J. Brown got his latest new contract. Brown got his prior contract when Hill got his current one, and Brown had three years left on his contract. Like Hill does."- PFT's Mike Florio
Hill was unreal on the field last season and he's been amazing to watch from the moment he made his way to Miami from the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill and Waddle form one of the best duos in the NFL and they surely make life easier for Tua Tagovailoa, who interestingly enough also wants an extension.
Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins, which as Florio has noted, hasn't aged well for him. Because of this, the speedster and his reps want the front office to up his pay. Hill has two years left on his deal, but with the way the WR market has gone up, it'd be a long shot for him to play things out.
As excited as we are that Grier was able to solve the Waddle issue, he has a different problem on his hands with Hill. Let's see if more blockbuster Dolphins receiver news will be on the way here soon. It's hard to argue that Hill is deserving of a raise.