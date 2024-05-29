Jaylen Waddle passionately silences Tua Tagovailoa haters with Super Bowl claim
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have several players who see a big future for the team and one in particular, Jaylen Waddle, believes "wholeheartedly" that this squad, and more specifically Tua Tagovailoa, can win a Super Bowl sooner rather than later.
Waddle was on the OGsShow podcast when he was asked point blank if he thinks the team could win the Super Bowl with Tagovailoa running the offense. Waddle took all of a half second to respond, "Yes, of course!" There's no doubt in Waddle's mind, which is great to see.
Jaylen Waddle has all the trust in the world in Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins players are getting tired of hearing it, and frankly, it's getting old listening to media personalities ask it. It is a rather dumb question. If the media is looking for shock, it would come in the form of a player saying "No" to that question, and no player is going to do that while they are playing for the Dolphins.
Tagovailoa continues to be prodded by the media, who simply don't believe in him or see him as the reason Miami isn't winning. This question was one that was asked and prefaced with "I know the answer" but was it necessary to get Waddle or anyone for that matter on record answering it?
It's a good podcast and Waddle's reaction was perfect. "I say this wholeheartedly, Tua's our guy!"
The Dolphins have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Tagovailoa missed the 2022 postseason due to a concussion and the Dolphins lost this past year in Tagovailoa's first playoff game, falling to the Chiefs at Arrowhead. This year will see a brutal stretch the last six games that will provide Tagovailoa plenty of opportunities to quiet his detractors. At least he has Tyreek Hill and Waddle on his side, which will only help his confidence.